A Senior U.S. Defense Official has now Confirmed that Carrier Strike Group 2 (CSG-2) led by the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) and consisting of 1 Ticonderoga-Class Cruiser as well as 3 Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyers, who just left from Norfolk, Virginia today, will be heading to the Eastern Mediterranean to link up with Carrier Strike Group 12 (CSG-12) led by the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) alongside several other Ships from various Allied Navies.

