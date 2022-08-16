Biden Covid coordinator @ashishkjha: "Much harder than I thought" to overcome Covid "misinformation."
Adds: "Right now, we have Americans die every day. If everybody was up-to-date on their vaccines and people got treated with Paxlovid, that will be close to zero." pic.twitter.com/AHnJy0soPx
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 16, 2022
Posted: August 16, 2022
https://www.yalemedicine.org/news/13-things-to-know-paxlovid-covid-19
What are the side effects from Paxlovid?
Most people who take Paxlovid should not experience serious side effects, explains Dr. Roberts. “Paxlovid is usually very well-tolerated,” he says. But people should stop taking Paxlovid and call a health care provider right away if they experience any of the following signs of an allergic reaction:
hives
trouble swallowing or breathing
swelling of the mouth, lips, or face
throat tightness
hoarseness
skin rash
Other possible side effects include:
an altered or impaired sense of taste
diarrhea
increased blood pressure
muscle aches
abdominal pain
nausea
feeling generally unwell
Gee, thanks.
So much wrong with just these few short minutes. I’m nit picking, but the lady said “lack of information “…how? It’s been shoved down our throats, up our nose, hell some even up asses!
WH guy, “for over 3 years”? Not even 2.5 guy, but wait, you’re in the club.
Love the part about how quickly their products were tested and successful, and bragging to boot. Jeez, if the sun visor in a particular vehicle MIGHT have possibly been in some small batch that had a kink in the mirror, they recall all the vehicles in the group.
It’s so painful.