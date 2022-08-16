2 thoughts on “A super lie

  1. https://www.yalemedicine.org/news/13-things-to-know-paxlovid-covid-19

    What are the side effects from Paxlovid?

    Most people who take Paxlovid should not experience serious side effects, explains Dr. Roberts. “Paxlovid is usually very well-tolerated,” he says. But people should stop taking Paxlovid and call a health care provider right away if they experience any of the following signs of an allergic reaction:

    hives
    trouble swallowing or breathing
    swelling of the mouth, lips, or face
    throat tightness
    hoarseness
    skin rash

    Other possible side effects include:

    an altered or impaired sense of taste
    diarrhea
    increased blood pressure
    muscle aches
    abdominal pain
    nausea
    feeling generally unwell

    Gee, thanks.

  2. So much wrong with just these few short minutes. I’m nit picking, but the lady said “lack of information “…how? It’s been shoved down our throats, up our nose, hell some even up asses!
    WH guy, “for over 3 years”? Not even 2.5 guy, but wait, you’re in the club.
    Love the part about how quickly their products were tested and successful, and bragging to boot. Jeez, if the sun visor in a particular vehicle MIGHT have possibly been in some small batch that had a kink in the mirror, they recall all the vehicles in the group.
    It’s so painful.

