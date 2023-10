🇮🇱🇵🇸 A survivor of the massacre at the Kibbutz Be’eri claimed in a now-censored Israeli interview that Israeli forces “undoubtedly” killed many civilians & that the government is lying.

“The IDF eliminated everyone, including the hostages. There was very, very heavy crossfire.” pic.twitter.com/SdvJCScDY7

