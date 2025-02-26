ADL CEO Praises Trump’s ‘Appropriately Aggressive’ Crackdown on ‘Anti-Semitism’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has hopped on the Trump Train.

From Jewish Insider, “ADL’s Greenblatt condemns Bannon Nazi salute, praises Trump executive orders on antisemitism”:

Nearly 4,000 attendees are expected to pack the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan on March 3-4 for the Anti-Defamation League’s annual Never Is Now summit at a contentious moment, as the global Jewish community contends with historic levels of antisemitism and political fault lines exacerbated by a second Trump administration.

“Indeed, you’ve seen us speak up when we think elected officials or political figures have gotten it wrong and you’ve seen us praise them when we think they get it right. So we’re watching the Trump administration very closely,” the group’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, told Jewish Insider in a joint interview — together with KIND Snacks founder and former CEO Daniel Lubetzky — one week ahead of the ADL’s signature event.

“There may be things related to the fight against antisemitism that we disagree with, and as appropriate we’ll call that out. Right now we’re pleased by some of the early signs that relate to fighting antisemitism.”