ADL Urged Congress to Pass FISA Law Spying on Americans to ‘Protect Israel’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Anti-Defamation League and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations wrote a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries earlier this month urging them to pass the controversial FISA law to spy on Americans to “protect Israel.”

The FISA bill was described as “the biggest expansion of domestic surveillance since the Patriot Act” and included language to which could compel “an enormous range” of businesses to start acting as NSA spies.

Americans rose up and flooded Congress with calls to demand the bill be stopped or amended but it sailed through the House and Senate with zero changes as the will of the American public has no influence over the regime in Washington.

The ADL/Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations told Congress the spying law was needed first and foremost for “(1) the safety and security of Israel; and (2) the need to protect Jews in the U.S. — indeed, all Americans — from terrorist threats.”

“In the U.S., indications of foreign involvement in domestic antisemitic events in the wake of October 7 highlight the need for the Executive Branch to retain this vital tool,” the Jewish advocacy group said, likely alluding to anti-Israel protests.

They went on to say they’re “deeply concerned” about proposals to reign in the spying law by requiring a warrant to examine “information previously obtained through use of Section 702,” which they said would “hobble vital intelligence and law enforcement authorities.”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt after October 7 accused pro-Palestine protesters of being “accomplices” in Hamas’ attacks.

Earlier this week, Greenblatt accused pro-Palestine protesters of being “proxies” for Iran.

Greenblatt is trying to create a legal framework where pro-Palestine protesters can be charged with providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization so they can be jailed for their First Amendment protected speech and denied their right to protest.

Greenblatt went to Columbia University earlier this week to demand the NYPD or National Guard be called in to deal with pro-Palestine protesters.

He also called for masks to be banned on campus.

As I reported earlier this month, a bipartisan pair of AIPAC-funded senators introduced a new bill backed by the Anti-Defamation League aimed at silencing criticism of Jews and Israel and policing Americans’ online speech.

“The Countering Antisemitism Act is the most far-reaching antisemitism initiative to be introduced in Congress,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said Thursday on X. “It offers a smart, bipartisan, whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to combating this hatred and protecting Jews around the country.”

The bill is supposed to work in concert with the Biden administration’s ADL-backed “National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism” which called on “all online platforms” to ban “extremist websites,” ban “hate speech” and institute “zero tolerance” policies to protect Jews from antisemitism.

The ADL/Israel Lobby wants to take away all our free speech rights and send the National Guard after us for protesting against their ethnic cleansing campaign in Israel.

Now we know why our bought off Congress rammed through the FISA law to spy on us without a warrant.