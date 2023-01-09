Agency to consider federal ban of gas stoves over health hazards

MSN – Washington Examiner

A federal agency will weigh plans to regulate and even ban natural gas stoves in the U.S., a top official said, over research showing a link between harmful air pollutants and the popular household appliances.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said in an interview published Monday his agency plans to take action to address the pollutants, which have been linked to asthma and other respiratory issues.

“Any option is on the table,” he told Bloomberg, describing the pollutants as a “hidden hazard.”

“Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” he said.

The agency has already issued a request for information seeking public data on hazards associated with the natural gas stoves and input for proposed solutions, a spokesperson for the agency told the Washington Examiner.

The request for information “is the first step in what could be a long journey toward regulating gas stoves,” Trumka, a Biden appointee and a former Democratic congressional staffer as well as the son of Richard Trumka, the late former top labor official, told reporters in December.

