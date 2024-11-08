AIPAC Boasts of Influence Over Congress, Ousting ‘Eleven Anti-Israel Candidates’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is once again openly bragging about the success of their foreign influence operation paying off our representatives to advance the interests of Israel.

The lobbying group released a video on Wednesday boasting about how they “endorsed 362 candidates and won in every primary we had a candidate on the ballot!”

“We helped our friends win and defeated 11 anti-Israel candidates,” they added.

“I’m a firm believer that no candidate wins an election on their own,” Rep. Sarah K. Elfreth, who received $4.2 million from AIPAC for her campaign in Maryland’s 3rd District, says in the video. “I just want to extend my sincere gratitude to this community for helping me get to Congress and ensure everybody that you’re going to have a long-term friend.”

“[When] AIPAC comes in, it’s like someone threw you a life raft,” AIPAC-funded Rep. John McGuire of Virginia’s 5th District says.

As Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie noted earlier this year, virtually every member of Congress has an “AIPAC babysitter” who guides them on how to vote in the interests of Israel.

“It’s the only country that does this,” Massie said.

Massie said last year that AIPAC should have to register as foreign agents under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

“I actually won’t accept the premise that AIPAC has the right to interfere in an American election on behalf of a foreign country,” Massie said.

AIPAC spent over $300,000 on attack ads against Massie this election but he won reelection anyways.