BREAKING: CNN is urging Joe Biden to appoint Kamala Harris to the Supreme Court before his term ends in January

BREAKING: CNN is urging Joe Biden to appoint Kamala Harris to the Supreme Court before his term ends in January pic.twitter.com/NmDfhHaUQA — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) November 8, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet