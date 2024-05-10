ALERT: House Dems just voted UNANIMOUSLY to give illegals representation in Congress AND the Electoral College. House Seats and Electoral College votes WILL BE added to areas with the most illegals (including all Biden illegals) unless Senate passes the bill. Invasion by design. pic.twitter.com/nVjhmsNh34
— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 9, 2024
One thought on “ALERT: House Dems just voted UNANIMOUSLY to give illegals representation in Congress AND the Electoral College.”
Thanks Abbott for bussing them all INTO our country rather than OUT OF our country. Texas and the rest of our country is so proud of you for disrupting our population by design.
Come on everyone, we have paraplegics, geriatrics and mental patients running our country. How hard is it to wheel them out permanently?