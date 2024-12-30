American Farmer says he’s tested his soil and it has 5x the amount of aluminum it used to have. The GMO seeds grow fine, all his heirloom seed crops are all the sudden failing (shows proof) ‌ Reminder, Bill Gates is creating GMO seeds that grow in aluminum rich soil.

One thought on “American Farmer says he’s tested his soil and it has 5x the amount of aluminum it used to have. The GMO seeds grow fine, all his heirloom seed crops are all the sudden failing (shows proof) ‌ Reminder, Bill Gates is creating GMO seeds that grow in aluminum rich soil.

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*