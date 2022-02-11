Feb 11, 2022
Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion, Washington said, as it urged all U.S. citizens to leave the country within 48 hours after Moscow further stiffened its response to Western diplomacy
One thought on “Americans should leave Ukraine ‘immediately’ – White House”
Like they’re sayin’: Look over here now. World War for you to focus on. We’ll try to get through Superbowl and The Olympics and then the sweet bombs will rain from the sky. This should give you a breather from focusing on that damn convoy. Oh, one last thing… HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!! All you need is love, and bombs, and poison, and maybe like us, a little petroleum.
