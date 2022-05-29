“An Assault Weapon is a Weapon of War” – Kamala Harris Demands a Ban on All ‘Assault Weapons’

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Kamala Harris this weekend called for a ban on so-called ‘assault weapons’ as she prepared to depart in Buffalo, New York.

Kamala Harris on Saturday joined Al Sharpton and other race baiters at the funeral of a Buffalo shooting victim.

18-year-old Payton Gendron, a white man, fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo, New York supermarket in a black community on May 14.

Kamala Harris lashed out at Americans as she spoke at the funeral of Buffalo shooting victim Ruth Whitefield.

Then she called for law abiding gun owners to be punished.

“An assault weapon is a weapon of war with no place, no place in a civil society,” Harris said to reporters.

Because criminals obey laws.

VIDEO:

VIDEO: "An assault weapon is a weapon of war with no place, no place in a civil society." VP Harris speaks to reporters before her departure in Buffalo, NY after attending a funeral and speaks about assault rifles (CNN). pic.twitter.com/ECxcFC3l3m — WDBJ7 (@WDBJ7) May 29, 2022

Gateway Pundit