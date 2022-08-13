An investigation of infant deaths following initial hepatitis B vaccination based on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), 1992-2002

Purpose: To examine Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and hepatitis B neonatal vaccination. Results: 170 reports related to neonatal hepatitis B vaccination were filed with the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) during 1992-2002. Of the 38 (22.4%) death reports, 29

were unexplained; 24 were classified as SIDS in the United States National Vital Statistics, and 4 were attributed to unknown causes. Conclusion: A

systematic review of neonatal SIDS and other unexpected infant deaths following the initial dose of hepatitis B vaccination should be undertaken at

the international level.

