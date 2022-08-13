Several case-control studies have frequently been cited to support the notion that vaccinations are not a risk factor of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). However, their findings are neither confirmed nor refuted by valid comparisons of incidence of SIDS in vaccinated infants to that
reported in never vaccinated infants.
Posted: August 12, 2022
Categories: News
Why case-control studies showed no association between Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and vaccinations
Several case-control studies have frequently been cited to support the notion that vaccinations are not a risk factor of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). However, their findings are neither confirmed nor refuted by valid comparisons of incidence of SIDS in vaccinated infants to that