An Israeli soldier from the Givati brigade uploaded footage showing a strike conducted by his unit earlier today in Gaza with the caption: “Just returning from the attack, it’s the eve of holocaust Memorial Day. There is no real difference between Gaza today and Europe in the 1930s . What we couldn’t do then , we can already do now. All our enemies should know that we are stronger and better than them. Everywhere it takes , we will arrive with strength and win over all our enemies, we will not allow it to happen to us again, we are the strong , we are the landlords here. Hopefully one day we will Live in a better world , one the holds life sacred not death.”

