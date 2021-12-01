And this mindset is why they're living in Govt bondage now.
— LoneStarPosse (@LoneStarPosse) November 30, 2021
Posted: December 1, 2021
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
And this mindset is why they're living in Govt bondage now.
— LoneStarPosse (@LoneStarPosse) November 30, 2021
3 thoughts on “And this mindset is why they’re living in Government bondage now.”
Some demons emerge from the depths of the ninth circle. Some come from the BOWELS of those who reside there. Case in point.
.
I knew what kind of drivel was going to fly outta her commie c**k holster when she mentioned her “illustrious” degrees.
Yeah the “ smart ones “ OOOoooooF