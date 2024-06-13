AOC Releases ‘Hostage-Style Video’ Denouncing Anti-Semitism in ‘Progressive Spaces’

The women joining AOC for the “hostage tape” are “Stacy Burdett, former vice president for Government Relations, Advocacy and Community Engagement at the Anti-Defamation League and government and external relations director at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, and Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

Burdett warned that talk about “control of government policy by Jewish billionaires or Zionist donors” perpetuates anti-Semitic stereotypes which “kill.”

“If your criticism of Israel is trafficking stereotypes, you’re really in the bigotry zone,” Burdett said. “I mean, stereotypes kill. That’s how the Nazis got the German people to live with this so-called Final Solution. And so we do the work all the time to avoid words that correlate with negative stereotypes. And we need to do that here.”

“The callousness, dehumanization, and targeting of Jews on display at last night’s protest outside the Nova Festival exhibit was atrocious antisemitism – plain and simple,” AOC additionally tweeted out on Tuesday. “Antisemitism has no place in our city nor any broader movement that centers human dignity and liberation.”

An attendee at the Nova Festival exhibit in New York City shared images from inside showing letters labeling Gazans “Amalek” and saying “they should be wiped off the face of the earth.”

US Antisemitism Czar Deborah Lipstadt on Tuesday made similar comments when she scolded the Washington Post for publishing a factual story exposing how wealthy Jewish donors were part of a secret group chat which pushed NYC Mayor Eric Adams to crackdown on pro-Palestine protests.

The Washington Post reported that the Jewish donor collective — which included over a dozen Jewish billionaires ranging from Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to Dell CEO Michael Dell and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman — worked secretly with the Israeli government to setup an event in New York City with many similarities to this Nova Festival exhibit.

As the Washington Post reported:

Members of the group also worked with the Israeli government to screen a roughly 40-minute film showing footage compiled by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) — titled ‘Bearing Witness to the October 7 Massacre’ — to audiences in New York City. The film portrays killings committed by Hamas. A chat member asked for help from other members to show the film at universities; it was later screened at Harvard, a showing chat member Ackman helped facilitate, attended and promoted publicly. In late October, the chat records show, chat members appear to have suggested to Israeli officials that they should hold a private New York City screening for media members of “Bearing Witness,” the IDF film featuring graphic footage recorded by Hamas gunmen on body cameras and cellphones as they attacked Israel. [Real estate investor Joseph Sitt] wrote in a message to the group Oct. 27 that Israeli officials wanted to thank them “for coming up with the concept of the press event in NYC.” The next month, the group showed the film in New York, records show. Sitt wrote on Nov. 10 that the Israeli government “arranged for us” to screen the film in Gotham Hall on Nov. 17, adding in a later message the showing “will be listed as a IDF event not affiliated to Facts for Peace to keep them separate.”

Did the idea for this Nova Festival exhibit have similar origins?

Adams, of course, also came out to condemn the protests outside the Nova Festival exhibit this week in NYC as “pure anti-Semitism.”

