Argentina’s president-elect converts to Judaism — agency

By TASS

NEW YORK, November 28. /TASS/. Argentina’s President-Elect Javier Milei has decided to convert from Catholicism to Judaism, Bloomberg reported, citing a source close to the politician.

According to the source, the Argentinian leader took part in a Judaic worship service in the country’s capital of Buenos Aires on November 25, where he received blessings from a rabbi.

According to Bloomberg, upon arrival in New York on November 27, Milei donned “a kippah and all black outfit” to visit the grave of famous orthodox Jewish rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. “The symbolic gesture illustrates how committed the incoming leader is to deepening Argentina’s cultural and political ties with Israel,” the news agency said.

Bloomberg noted that Milei has on a number of occasions announced plans to visit Israel and move the country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Argentina held its presidential runoff on November 19. Milei, a libertarian nominated by the Avanza Libertad (or Freedom Advances) right-wing coalition, defeated Economy Minister Sergio Massa. Milei has repeatedly said that he has no intention of boosting relations with Brazil, China and Russia as he does not agree with their policies. However, he also claims that he will not prevent private companies from doing business with these countries. Milei views Israel and the US as Argentina’s priority allies.