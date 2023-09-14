Arguments end in appeal case over COVID-19 quarantine regulations

By George Gandy, Isabel Garcia – Rochester First

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Oral arguments were heard Wednesday morning in an appeal case against the Hochul Administration over quarantine regulations relative to COVID by the NYS Department of Health.

Several protestors were outside the New York State Appellate Court Wednesday morning to protest against quarantine, holding up signs, some of which say “No Quarantine Camps.”

Back in July 2022, Senator George Borello and other plaintiffs won a lawsuit against Governor Hochul and the State Department of Health on a regulation that would allow the Commissioner of Health to issue isolation or quarantine orders to control the spread of a communicable disease. A verdict was ruled against the Hochul Administration, striking down the regulation. NY Attorney General Letitia James then filed an appeal to overturn the ruling on behalf of the Hochul Administration and Department of Health.

“If we don’t stop them here, this goes on to other things and it goes to other states, and it goes to other states,” Sen. Borello said in front of supporters gathered outside the courthouse following the oral arguments. “It really crumbles the foundation of our nation, which is individual liberty.”

The plaintiffs involved in the lawsuit are Senator Borello, Assemblymember Chris Tague, Congressman Michael Lawler, and United NYS — a state organization that describes its mission as “fighting to protect our freedoms.”

The five-judge panel is expected to reach its decision on this case in a few months. News8 is told there is still the posibility for the A.G. to appeal again, which would take the case to the state’s highest court.