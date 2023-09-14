Woman sues University of Nebraska Medical Center for cutting off her healthy breasts at age 16 in attempt to turn her male

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

The Center for American Liberty announced on Wednesday that a woman who underwent gender transition as a minor and has since realized she is not male and detransitioned is taking legal action against the University of Nebraska Medical Center for manipulating her into getting a double mastectomy at age 16.

According to the complaint, Luka Hein was “robbed of her womanhood” when doctors put her on a radical fast track for breast removal surgery without first offering alternative options to her gender dysphoria such as counseling or other, less invasive treatments.

Hein, who has an extensive history of mental health issues, was diagnosed with “gender identity disorder” by defendant Dr. Perry Johnson during her first visit. Instead of taking Hein’s mental health history into account, Johnson allegedly bypassed all available options and immediately began planning for double mastectomy surgery.

“On July 26, 2018, Dr. Johnson was training resident physician Dr. Stephan Barrientos in plastic surgery at UNMC. On that date, Drs. Johnson and Barrientos surgically removed the healthy breasts of 16-year-old Luka Hein. After surgery, the pathology report showed no lesions, masses, or nodules were identified. In other words, the pathology report confirmed that Drs. Johnson and Barrientos permanently removed the healthy breasts from a 16-year-old girl who, due to her age and confounding psycho-social situation, was incapable of consenting to this irreversible procedure,” the complaint reads.

The Center for American Liberty argues that Defendants Johnson’s and Barrientos’s surgery “was in direct violation of the then-existing American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ recommendation that, due to their emotional maturity, girls should be ‘at least 18 years of age’ for aesthetic breast surgery.”

“Although Luka was not seeking augmentation, the need for emotional and physical maturity to ensure a sound decision applies even more poignantly to a mentally distressed teenage patient,” they added.

Hein reportedly went through several painful experiences during childhood, which led to a decline in her mental health, the suit states. This includes academic difficulties, panic attacks, self-harm, and suicidal ideations. Hein began to question her gender identity and looked online for transgender influencers who supported gender transitioning through hormones and surgery to better comprehend what she was going through.

As a result, Hein started to identify as a boy, believing that transitioning would help her with her mental health issues.

“By rushing Luka to surgery without first placing her on hormone treatments for at least one year, Defendants violated even the pro-transgender World Professional Association for Transgender Health (“WPATH”) standard of care for breast removal surgery,” the complaint reads.

Furthermore, Hein was placed on testosterone by Defendant Dr. Jean Amoura “who failed to fully explain the serious harm that testosterone would wreak on Luka if she were to stay on it for an extended time,” according to the complaint, which states that Luka was on testosterone for four years.

Defendant Dr. Amoura had also requested that Hein receive a hysterectomy for the next stage of her “gender transition” but Hein’s parents refused to consent to the procedure, telling Amoura, “Lots of kids have mental health issues. That doesn’t mean we sterilize them!”

The complaint accuses the Defendants of multiple counts of gross negligence.

Hein joins other detransitioners represented by the Center for American Liberty such as Chloe Cole and Layla Jane in holding radical medical professionals responsible for the bodily harm that minors endure at their hands.