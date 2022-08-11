Armed subject attempting to breach Cincinnati FBI office leads to pursuit, police situation

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A pursuit and ongoing police situation in Clinton County has shut down two highways and prompted an area lockdown Thursday. It all started after a potential threat was made at a FBI building in Cincinnati.

According to FBI Cincinnati, it started around 9 a.m. when a person showed up to the office in Kenwood and attempted to breach the visitor screening facility.

An alarm went on and FBI special agents responded before the subject fled north onto I-71 leading Ohio State Highway Patrol on a pursuit into Clinton County.

The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement are now on scene near Wilmington where they say they are trying to resolve the critical incident.

At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71. pic.twitter.com/vFZHnpbM9L — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 11, 2022

Clinton County Emergency Management Agency officials said law enforcement has exchanged shots with the male subject who is described as wearing a gray shirt and body armor.

I-71 is closed between State Routes 73 and 68 in both directions until further notice. State Route 73 is also shut down in both directions between Mitchell Road and State Route 380.

State Route 380 is also closed between State Route 73 and Brimstone Road.

A lockdown is in effect for all buildings within a one mile radius of Smith Road and Center Road, according to Clinton County EMA. Residents and businesses are asked to lock their doors.

