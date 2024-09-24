Army Scraps DEI as U.S. Gears Up to Fight Israel’s Wars

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The US military, which documents just last week revealed has had the explicit “goal” of reducing the “white male population” joining officer ranks, is scrapping Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) now that they need white Americans to die fighting Israel’s wars.

From Military.com, “Army’s Top Enlisted Leader Removed Diversity Consideration for Top Enlisted Roles”:

The Army’s top enlisted leader has removed key guidance that required diversity to be considered when selecting individuals to serve in upper-level noncommissioned officer positions, according to a memo reviewed by Military.com. Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, the top enlisted leader of the force, recently issued new guidance on selecting command sergeants major that was essentially copy-and-pasted from his predecessor — with one exception. It removes a line directing that a command sergeant major candidate’s diversity be considered. […] The line of guidance that was cut read “consider diversity to ensure leaders represent our formations.” Weimer’s office did not return a request for comment Monday. The news also comes as the Army has been quietly scrubbing some of its other emphasis on diversity in the ranks. Earlier this year, the service delisted its advertising campaign titled “The Calling” on YouTube. The campaign featured individual ads of real soldiers from diverse backgrounds meant to appeal to shifting demographics. One of those ads featured a female soldier who was raised by a lesbian couple in California.

The change represents a marked pivot, Military.com notes:

“Leveraging the diversity of experiences, values and talents will ensure the Army maintains a competitive advantage in the war for talent,” Gen. James McConville, the previous Army chief of staff who has since retired, said in a 2020 memo to the force. “As the nation becomes increasingly more diverse, the Army must continue capitalizing on the ideals of inclusion, embracing the opportunity to innovate, focusing on excellence, and expanding capabilities. We must acquire, develop, employ and retain the best and brightest of America’s talent pool.”

From last week in The Daily Caller, “EXCLUSIVE: New Docs Shed Light On Air Force’s ‘Goal’ To Reduce ‘White Male Population’ Joining Officer Ranks”:

The Air Force finally handed over a trove of documents pertaining to its sweeping “goal” of reducing the number of white male applicants in a popular officer program after spending months stonewalling requests for their release. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman C.Q. Brown — at the time the highest-ranking member of the Air Force — issued a memorandum in 2022 that the branch was updating its racial and gender demographic goals for applicants seeking to become officers, in a bid to prioritize “diversity and inclusion.” Internal documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation include a slideshow from 2022 where the Air Force outlines racial and gender quotas and details how it hopes to “achieve” a reduced number of white males in its Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) officer’s applicant program. […] One of the slides in question, labeled “AFROTC White,” depicts a graph that shows the percentage of white male ROTC officer applicants declining from approximately 60% in fiscal year 2019 to a projected 50% in fiscal year 2023. The graph further details how the Air Force’s goal is to reduce that percentage down to approximately 43% by fiscal year 2029, denoted by a star with the label “achieve(d) goal.” “White male population will decline as other demographics increase,” the slide reads.

The respective slides in question also explain that the Air Force is either on track or needs to do more to hit racial and gender quotas in the ROTC’s officer applicant pool. For example, with the African American population, the slideshow suggests the Air Force “target [the] male population through ongoing programs and marketing” and notes it has already met its “female goal” for ROTC officer applicants. For the American Indian, Asian and Hispanic applicants, the slideshow says the Air Force is “on track to grow diversity.” “These documents show us that the Air Force has taken steps toward implementing their new directive of specific racial quotas for officer recruitment and enrollment throughout the branch,” Fitzpatrick told the DCNF. Included in the slide deck are funding requests for diversity recruiting initiatives, including $500,000 for “diversity advertising campaigns” and $250,000 for “influencer engagements.” In a separate set of documents from as early as 2022, the Air Force outlines its efforts to modify ROTC scholarship programs, which “play an important role in accession and diversity goals.” The Air Force suggests modifying the scholarship models could remove certain “testing barriers” to entry for under-represented groups.

The diversity plans extend to the Air Force’s Aim High Flight Academy (AHFA), an aviation scholarship program for high school, ROTC and Air Force Academy students, according to the documents. The Air Force notes that the AFHA applicant pool should be made up of a “minimum” of 60% underrepresented groups, further noting that it must be at least 35% minorities.

As I reported in August, Israeli professor and talk show host Moshe Cohen lamented on Israeli TV that “wokeness” and “DEI” are making the US military less effective at fighting Israel’s wars.

Anti-Zionist Jewish journalist David Sheen commented on X: “Here’s what they think about you: ‘In WWII 75% of those American troops killed in the war were White. Today it is about half. As part of the “woke” and “DEI” methods, they altered the army, they made it less effective, the US army is much more rusty.’ – learned Israeli professor [Moshe Cohen].”

Do not be swayed by the US military’s sudden about-face.

Now is the time for whites to step aside and allow PoCs to lead this war effort as our government has been demanding for years.

This is the perfect opportunity for DEI proponents to truly demonstrate that diversity is our greatest strength!