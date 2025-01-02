Article 35 of the Geneva Convention in one video… pic.twitter.com/nqcI0lvagD
Article 35 of the Geneva Convention in one video… pic.twitter.com/nqcI0lvagD
— Pelham (@Resist_05) January 1, 2025
One thought on “Article 35 of the Geneva Convention in one video…”
Had to look up what Article 35 is. Oh yeah, we’re all really following this:
Article 35 – Basic rules
1. In any armed conflict, the right of the Parties to the conflict to choose methods or means of warfare is not unlimited.
2. It is prohibited to employ weapons, projectiles and material and methods of warfare of a nature to cause superfluous injury or unnecessary suffering.
3. It is prohibited to employ methods or means of warfare which are intended, or may be expected, to cause widespread, long-term and severe damage to the natural environment.
Source:
https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/en/ihl-treaties/api-1977/article-35
