As Congress Members Increase Their Wealth by Billions, IRS Training to Raid Suburban Homes

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

As we reported this week, a now-deleted job listing for special agents with the Internal Revenue Service called on potential hires to have the ability to kill their fellow American if the need came up.

The “Major Duties” listed in the job description included “a level of fitness necessary to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job,” and being “willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.”

Further down on the listing, applicants were told they needed to “be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.” The IRS didn’t expect their requirement for deadly force to raise any eyebrows but after the job listing began to go viral, the IRS deleted the listing, with no comment.

IRS special agents are considered law enforcement and carry guns like regular cops, so the idea that they would be required to use deadly force — given the fact that they are literally carrying a gun on their hip — is not too far fetched. But when we look a little deeper, it becomes outright ominous.

An internal report from the IRS into the Criminal Investigation agents, shows heavily armed IRS agents raiding suburban neighborhoods. The annual report from 2021, shows agents at the agency’s National Criminal Investigation Training Academy (NCITA), which is located within the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Brunswick, Georgia, conducting a tactical assault on what appears to be a nice family home.

Within the report, the special agents are photographed engaging several homes and small business operations, and noted that they are training for “tactical” situations to “combat” financial crimes.

Given the fact that the Schumer-Manchin tax bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act, passed the Senate on Sunday, and allocates a whopping $80 billion to the Internal Revenue Service so they can increase enforcement, the idea of IRS agents training to raid homes and small businesses is bone chilling.

The proposed increase in funding for the IRS within the Schumer-Manchin tax bill is more than six times the current annual budget of the IRS which sits at $12.6 billion. And now they are hiring special agents who would be willing to kill to enforce tax law while they’ve been training to conduct tactical assaults on suburban homes.

As we pointed out, this new tax bill will not be used to go after the rich and instead will hit the middle class and small business owners the hardest — just as the IRS has always done.

Case in point: if the IRS was really worried about large-scale financial crimes, they would be looking at Congress. The Personal Gain Index (U.S. Congress) is a two-part measurement that illustrates the extent to which members of the U.S. Congress have prospered during their tenure as public servants. The top 100 members of Congress increased their wealth on average — by more than 100% every year with the top 20 richest politicians exceeding more than 400% gains annually.

When it comes to enriching themselves while on the taxpayer’s dime, the play is bipartisan. Democrats and Republicans alike vastly grow their fortunes while “serving” the public.

The increase in cumulative net worth of the people’s representatives, according to an analyses by Roll Call, outpaces the regular market by a whopping five times. How is it that someone making just $210,000 a year can increase their wealth to well over $100 million, like Nancy Pelosi?

She is hardly alone.

In just one example, as we reported during the pandemic, dozens of politicians invested in companies that had a direct stake in the nation’s response to COVID-19 and they profited heavily from it.

According to the report:

In 2020, at least 13 senators and 35 US representatives held shares of Johnson & Johnson, the medical behemoth that produced the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that more than 15 million Americans have received. At least 11 senators and 34 representatives also held shares in 2020 of another COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer, Pfizer. Two representatives or their spouses held shares of Moderna during the same year that the world went on lockdown in response to the pandemic. Lawmakers held these investments in COVID-19-minded companies as Congress was at the center of pandemic relief efforts. In 2020 and 2021, members of Congress voted on six relief bills together worth nearly $6 trillion. Congress also authorized more than $10 billion to help drug companies develop and distribute vaccines and forced health insurers to cover the cost of getting the shot.

To skirt regulations, these politicians use proxies, like a wife or husband, to trade for them. But it is clear that their investments follow the policies which they push.

The investors in vaccines included freshman Rep. Marie Newman, a Democrat of Illinois, whose husband, Jim Newman, has traded shares of both Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. The congresswoman’s 2020 annual personal financial disclosure also listed the couple together holding shares in Moderna. Marie Newman’s office previously told Insider that Jim Newman controlled these finances and that the accounts were for retirement, college savings for their children, and assistance for family healthcare costs. Mary Newman entered Congress in 2021, after it had passed all but one federal relief bill. Her husband continued trading after she was sworn in.

According to the report, even republican lawmakers who spoke out against the vaccine mandates got in on the action. While they publicly decried the mandates, politicians like Rep. Austin Scott from Georgia, traded tens of thousands of J&J stock in secret.

As IRS agents train to take out families in suburbia, the ones signing their checks are fleecing Americans at a record rate with insider trading, corrupt back room deals, and massive profits from lobbyists. In the meantime, instead of going after these folks and their potential financial crimes, the IRS continues to audit the poorest families at a rate five times higher than everyone else.

Now, as the behemoth organization — whose sole mission is to separate you from the product of your labor — grows in size and scope, we can expect this problem to get worse. In the meantime, the ruling class is laughing, literally, all the way to the bank.

Free Thought Project