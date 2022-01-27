As Covid restrictions ease, it’s time to get tough on anti-vaxxers

Get jabbed, or else. It sounds harsh – and it is – but the time has come where it’s essential. Because we’re on our own now.

Boris Johnson is forcing people to pay for his career with their health and, inevitably, in some cases their lives.

To please his right-wingers and try to cling to power he’s dropping most Covid restrictions from tomorrow, to the alarm of the scientific and medical communities.

Even isolation after a positive test will apparently be scrapped by March. It’s unlikely this government will bring back restrictions ever again, no matter what.

The best thing we can do to protect ourselves is get vaccinated and boosted. Then your chances of catching Covid are reduced, but even if you do, you’re much less likely be seriously ill, or – crucially for society – to spread it to others.

“If everyone who was offered a vaccine and booster would take it, the pandemic would be effectively over in richer countries,” clarifies the consistently reliable Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh.

Getting vaccinated is good for us personally, and for everyone else too. It is the very clear way out. What’s not to love? The Get Boosted campaign was a start, but now it needs to go a stage further. The vaccine hesitant – those who are afraid, because they’ve genuinely fallen for untrue propaganda – need to be persuaded. The ­militant, rabid anti-vaxxers will never be persuaded, so they need to be forced.

No excuses. Too many people who happily put meals containing who-knows-what chemicals into their bodies, or those who ingest recreational drugs cut with let’s-not-even-go-there have said they won’t have the jab because they don’t know what’s in it.

Unless you’re a food chemist or a drug dealer, no one knows what’s in anything! The vaccine has been tested and proven. Get jabbed, or else.

French President Emmanuel Macron ’s strategy is to “p*** off” the unvaccinated by making daily life more and more difficult for them. Tres bien, but not far enough. The unvaccinated must become social pariahs.

They shouldn’t be allowed into indoor communal spaces like restaurants, cinemas, shops, gigs and – yup, the most bitter of all blows – pubs.

