Head of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 2017:

“What we are very proud of, is that we penetrate the global cabinets of countries with our WEF Young Global Leaders… like Trudeau”pic.twitter.com/D6odR5mqI6

— Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 25, 2022