Biden-Harris DHS Sec Mayorkas admits FEMA funds won’t last through hurricane season after diverting $641 MILLION for ‘noncitizen migrants’

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

Biden-Harris Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has admitted that funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will not last through the hurricane season this year. This comes after the DHS diverted over $640 million for “non-citizen migrants,” the latest term for illegal immigrants, for shelters in 2023. This diversion of funding was in April 2024, prior to the disaster that struck the Southeast with Hurricane Helene.

Mayorkas made the admission to reporters on Wednesday, per the Associated Press. “We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” Mayorkas told the press. “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.” Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, however most of the storms occur in September and October.

FEMA is currently being stretched for cash as it has been working to assist with the damage that has been caused by Hurricane Helene in the southern states of the US. The storm made landfall in Florida last week, and then it went up through several other states in the Southeast before dying down. The storm flooded and destroyed several towns and has killed at least 160 people. Hundreds are still missing and that number is expected to rise.

Amid the lack of funds for FEMA relief, and the government’s slower response to the storm, there has been strong backlash against FEMA and the DHS for diverting around $641 million to assist with shelter services for migrants, with many of them being in the US illegally. The funds were allocated to a number of different shelters for non-citizen migrants in the cities of Denver, Colorado; Washington DC; Chicago, Illinois; Suffolk County, Massachusetts; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Salt Lake City, Utah; San Diego, California and many others.

Tablet Magazine writer Park MacDougald brought attention to the funds being diverted to the migrant shelters in a post, saying, “Are you f*cking KIDDING me?? FEMA spent SIX HUNDRED AND FORTY MILLION DOLLARS on illegal immigrants this year and now it has no money for disaster relief.”

The shelter program for non-citizens who have come into the country was reported on by The Center Square in July, where the outlet said that FEMA was growing the programs for migrants as the border crisis under the Biden-Harris administration has gotten worse. The outlet reported at the time, “The funding for the program has increased from $363.8 million in fiscal year 2023 to $650 million in fiscal year 2024. Now, city officials and politicians are asking it be funded by as much as $3 billion.”

GOP Rep. Tim Burchett, of Tennessee, one of the states hit hardest by the storm, posted in response to FEMA not having enough funds to last through hurricane season, “FEMA spending over a billion dollars on illegals while they leave Americans stranded and without help is treasonous. US citizens are dying. Pray for our country folks.”

Journalist Mike Cernovich commented on the situation, “We do not have a government. This FEMA non-response is proof of that. No money for Americans because a billion dollars was given to communist NGO’s. We live under a hostile, occupying regime. Same as when Stalin took over Poland.”