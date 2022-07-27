Posted: July 27, 2022 Categories: Videos ATF Agents Going Door To Door Looking For Your Guns! Mrgunsngear Channel Jul 20, 2022 ATF Agents are going door to door looking for what you legally purchased and own 🧐 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “ATF Agents Going Door To Door Looking For Your Guns!”
I have decided to no longer debate gun control with anybody . All gun laws are infringements brought to us by tyrants and traitors , I wont comply with further laws and I will not be calling on my so called representatives to uphold the 2nd Article. I will not be turning in anything I own .
If anybody wants my firearms , yer gonna have to murder me for them , I’ll be sitting in my home peacefully as I have for decades, Until my door is kicked in, than I will not be responsible for my actions. your move