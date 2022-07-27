One thought on “ATF Agents Going Door To Door Looking For Your Guns!

  1. I have decided to no longer debate gun control with anybody . All gun laws are infringements brought to us by tyrants and traitors , I wont comply with further laws and I will not be calling on my so called representatives to uphold the 2nd Article. I will not be turning in anything I own .
    If anybody wants my firearms , yer gonna have to murder me for them , I’ll be sitting in my home peacefully as I have for decades, Until my door is kicked in, than I will not be responsible for my actions. your move

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*