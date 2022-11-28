Reclaim the Net – by Ken Macon
About one million Australians are not aware of, or are ignoring, a digital ID tax office requirement with only one week to go before the deadline, Sky News Australia reported.
For every person covered by the Corporations Act, the Australian Tax Office requires them to apply for digital director IDs. The corporations act covers those running most small businesses, major entities, charities, and nonprofits. Those who do not sign up for the director IDs could face fines of up to $13,000 and be deemed ineligible to operate a company.
So far, fewer than 1.5 million of the 2.5 million company directors in the country have registered for the director IDs. Some have blamed the slow roll out on poor messaging by the ATO, but the agency disagrees.
Implementing the scheme is within what the ATO calls the Australian Business Registry Services (ABRS). Its deputy registrar, Karen Foat, said the ABRS has done a lot to inform the public about the scheme, including through accountants, annual electronic reminders, and an advertising campaign.
Foat said the issue is not people not knowing about the new requirement, the issue is that people are postponing registering.
“We know that people just love to leave things to the last minute. We’re all human,” she said.
“This is really quite different to cleaning out your garage (or something else) that you can just put off. It is actually something that people need to do. It’s not optional.”
4 thoughts on “Australian company directors have just one week to be forced into mandatory digital ID”
Ain’t this proof that if you get one of their business licenses you never actually own your own business? And they can cut you off any time they want, not to mention that $13.000 fine.
.
.
“…and be deemed ineligible to operate a company.”
That means “not allowed” for anyone who doesn’t get it yet. Pay your tribute to Caesar or Caesar has your head cut off!
It’s not optional.” they say WOW . I guess thats what freedom look likes
Disarmed freedumb yep! 😉
Freedumb to watch whatever propaganda channel on TV I want!
Freedumb to vote for either the right or the left wing of the unlawful corporate/political gang!
Freedumb to choose to have a stranger stick several “vaccination” needles in my arm so that I can get a “vaccine pass” so I’m “allowed” to eat in restaurants & go to clubs!
Freedumb to choose whatever indoctrination center I want to send my kids to!
Freedumb to start my own business or company & run it how I want… ughhh… say what now?