August 21st, 2022.
It will take decades to find out the truth about the vaccine’s long-term side effects and why it was pushed on people without proper studies being done.
CDC Admits Scary Truths About Vaccine
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/saraharnold/2022/08/11/cdc-admits-scary-truths-about-vaccine-n2611624
One thought on “Australian News is Starting to Tell the Truth about the Vaccines”
Seems they’re forced to do this because the alternative media is leaving them in the dust reporting that so many people all over the world are sick or dead after taking the jab. The toothpaste won’t go back in the tube.
But what will become of this reporting? Will it just be swept into the dustbin of time, or is this the opening to the world getting the story? Dead bodies don’t lie.
