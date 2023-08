🚨 D.E.W.s = Directed-Energy Weapons

Beam Of Light Aimed At West Coast Fires As Pentagon Warns That China Has Weaponized Space

YouTuber DUTCHSINSE captures what appears to be Directed Energy Weapons on satellite imagery

🚨Sep 21, 2020 Greg Reese

2020 Report… Now Maui Fires… pic.twitter.com/ReByIBjLiX

— INFOWARS USA (@InfoWars_tv) August 14, 2023