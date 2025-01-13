Bernie Sanders: AIPAC Controls Congress, Not Voters

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Senators who privately oppose Israel’s brutal war on Gaza will vote to advance Israel’s interests over the will of their constituents because they know that AIPAC will destroy their political careers if they do otherwise, according to Senator Bernie Sanders.

In an interview last month that’s only now going viral, Sanders (D-VA) told Jon Stewart that fear of having one’s political career destroyed by the Israel Lobby is “the root of everything” when it comes to the will of the public not being reflected by our representatives — only to catch himself and walk it back.

“I introduced legislation that would stop arms sales to Netanyahu,” Sanders said. “We got 19 votes, which observers thought was very significant.”

“A significant majority of people who consider themselves Democrats agree with us — I got 19 votes, OK?” he continued. “The American people do not believe that we should be supporting a government that is starving children right now as we speak. But if you stand up, you’re going to find that AIPAC and other billionaire-funded Super PACs are going to go to war against you, putting huge amounts of money in a primary in your general election.”

“So it’s not a question of not understanding,” Sanders said. “There are many members of the Senate who will come to you privately and say, my God, what Netanyahu is doing is outrageous. I just can’t vote, because money is going to come and destroy my political career. So you’ve got to get at the root of everything– not of everything — but a key part of this whole discussion.”

You were right the first time, Bernie. Every member of Congress having an “AIPAC babysitter” is the issue and the fact most of “our” representatives put the interests of a foreign power over America is criminal and that is at the “root” of everything.

As Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said in 2023, AIPAC should not have “the right” to “interfere in an American election on behalf of a foreign country.”

Massie is the only one with the balls to say this and that’s why the Israel Lobby is dumping money into smearing him and having their paid assets attack him all day.

Stop beating around the bush, stop equivocating, stop blaming this all on “Netanyahu” and tell the American people the truth!