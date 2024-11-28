Biden Admin Urges Ukraine to Draft 18-Year-Olds as Russian Gains Accelerate

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Biden administration is urging the Zelensky regime to lower their draft age from 25 to 18 to provide NATO with more cannon fodder to drag their war with Russia out for a couple of more weeks.

Biden two years ago pushed for raising the age limit to own a gun in America from 18 to 21 in the name of keeping children safe but now he wants to slap a rifle in every Ukrainian youths’ hands to send them to die in a futile war with their coethnics in Russia.

From AP News, “White House pressing Ukraine to draft 18-year-olds so it has enough troops to battle Russia”:

President Joe Biden’s administration is urging Ukraine to quickly increase the size of its military by drafting more troops and revamping its mobilization laws to allow for the conscription of those as young as 18. A senior Biden administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private consultations, said Wednesday that the outgoing Democratic administration wants Ukraine to lower the mobilization age to 18 from the current age of 25 to help expand the pool of fighting-age men available to help a badly outnumbered Ukraine in its nearly three-year-old war with Russia. The official said “the pure math” of Ukraine’s situation now is that it needs more troops in the fight. Currently Ukraine is not mobilizing or training enough soldiers to replace its battlefield losses while keeping pace with Russia’s growing military, the official added. The White House has pushed more than $56 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s February 2022 invasion and expects to send billions more to Kyiv before Biden leaves office in less than months.

The “pure math” is that Russia had around four times the “fighting-age” male population of Ukraine all the way back in 2022 and the numbers now for Ukraine are likely dramatically worse.

The Economist reported on Tuesday that leaked intelligence assessments estimate that nearly 500,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been either killed or injured in the war.

As I reported last week, the Biden administration’s push for Ukraine to bomb Russia with US-made long-range missiles, expand conscription and fill their country with US-made land mines came right as a new Gallup poll found the majority of Ukrainians now want a quick, negotiated end to the war.

Reuters acknowledged on Tuesday that Russia is currently sweeping through Ukraine at the fastest pace “since the early days of the 2022 invasion.”

This whole war could have been ended two years ago with the same result — minus the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians — but instead it has been dragged out just to knock Russia’s GDP down a peg.