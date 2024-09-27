Biden Announces $8B in Military Aid to Ukraine, One Day After Putin Warns War May Go Nuclear

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that the US will be providing Ukraine with another $8 billion in military aid — including new long-range munitions and glide bombs that can travel 81 miles — one day after Putin warned he may use nuclear weapons if the West gives Ukraine long-range weapons to launch large strikes inside of Russia.

From Voice of America, “Zelenskyy meets with Biden, Harris amid Republican allegation of election interference”:

Ahead of Zelenskyy’s visit, the U.S. administration announced $8 billion in new aid for Ukraine. In a statement, Biden said the aid includes a Patriot missile battery and missiles, as well as air-to-ground munitions and a precision-guided glide bomb with a range of up to 130 kilometers. The administration is also expanding training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots to include an additional 18 pilots next year. “For nearly three years, the United States has rallied the world to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom from Russian aggression, and it has been a top priority of my administration to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to prevail,” Biden said. Zelenskyy thanked the U.S., saying the new aid included “the items that are most critical to protecting our people.”

From Wednesday in Reuters, “Putin issues nuclear warning to the West over strikes on Russia from Ukraine”:

President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday that Russia could use nuclear weapons if it was struck with conventional missiles, and that Moscow would consider any assault on it supported by a nuclear power to be a joint attack. The decision to change Russia’s official nuclear doctrine is the Kremlin’s answer to deliberations in the United States and Britain about whether or not to give Ukraine permission to fire conventional Western missiles into Russia. Putin, opening a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, said that the changes were in response to a swiftly changing global landscape which had thrown up new threats and risks for Russia. […] “It is proposed that aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation,” Putin said. “The conditions for Russia’s transition to the use of nuclear weapons are also clearly fixed,” Putin said, adding that Moscow would consider such a move if it detected the start of a massive launch of missiles, aircraft or drones against it.

The West has been taunting Russia to go nuclear for two years now through endless escalations.

The Biden administration said at the start of the war they would not allow Ukraine to strike inside Russia to avoid starting World War III but now they’re clearly providing intelligence (if not the weapons themselves) to strike Moscow and invade Russia in Kursk.

They’re playing a high stakes game of nuclear chicken with their only goal being to bog down Russia economically and militarily by dragging out the war for as long as possible.