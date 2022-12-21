Biden Announces Additional $1.85 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine as Zelensky Arrives to Red-Carpet Welcome

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The Biden Regime on Wednesday announced $1.85 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday afternoon.

Biden rolled out the red carpet for Zelensky.

Literally.

President Biden welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House as the leaders try to show a unified front against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The summit is Zelenskyy's first known trip outside the country since the war began. https://t.co/H8ag8O7Utm pic.twitter.com/2BhmgiInVT — The Associated Press (@AP) December 21, 2022

Per the Pentagon:

On December 21, as part of President Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced $1.85 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine. This includes the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $1 billion, as well as $850 million in assistance via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The Presidential Drawdown is the twenty-eighth such drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden Administration has authorized since August 2021. Capabilities in this package include:

One Patriot air defense battery and munitions;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds;

10 120mm mortar systems and 10,000 120mm mortar rounds;

10 82mm mortar systems;

10 60mm mortar systems;

37 Cougar Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles;

120 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);

Six armored utility trucks;

High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

Precision aerial munitions;

Over 2,700 grenade launchers and small arms;

Claymore anti-personnel munitions;

Demolition munitions and equipment;

Night vision devices and optics;

Tactical secure communications systems;

Body armor and other field equipment.

Under USAI, the DoD will also provide Ukraine with:

45,000 152mm artillery rounds;

20,000 122mm artillery rounds;

50,000 122mm GRAD rockets;

100,000 rounds of 125mm tank ammunition;

SATCOM terminals and services;

Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.

This is in addition to the $45 billion in aid to Ukraine written into the latest Omnibus spending bill making its way through Congress.

According to the Associated Press, Zelensky is preparing to tell Congress that the $45 billion in new aid under consideration in the Omnibus bill making its way through Congress is not enough money.

Zelensky is apparently prepared to tell Congress that whatever the US has given Ukraine — $45 billion in new aid now under consideration — it is not enough. From @AP: https://t.co/kbyyqF5t5X pic.twitter.com/5BkSu9Dsaj — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 21, 2022

