On Thursday, President Biden authorized a new $450 million weapons package for Ukraine that includes more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), patrol boats, and tactical vehicles.
The Biden administration first sent HIMARS to Ukraine as part of a previous arms package that was announced on June 1, which represented a significant escalation in US military aid to Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said Thursday that they had received the first HIMARS delivery.
According to the Pentagon, the $450 million weapons package includes:
- Four HIMARS
- 36,000 rounds of 105 mm ammunition
- 18 tactical vehicles to tow 155 mm artillery
- 1,200 grenade launchers,
- 2,000 machine guns,
- 18 coastal and riverine patrol boats
- Spare parts and other equipment.
The new bundle of weapons was funded by the $40 billion Ukraine aid bill that Biden signed into law back in May. The $450 million was authorized using presidential drawdown authority, which allows Biden to send weapons to Ukraine from the US military’s stockpiles.
Including the initial $13.6 billion aid bill for Ukraine, the US has authorized about $54 billion to spend on the war in Ukraine. The funds are meant to last through the 2022 fiscal year, which ends on September 30 for the federal government.
The majority of the funds are going toward military spending, whether through weapons packages for Ukraine or for the Pentagon to replenish its weapons stock and pay for troop deployments in Eastern Europe.
3 thoughts on “Biden Authorizes New $450 Million Weapons Package for Ukraine”
A few moments ago Biden addressed the nation on t.v. regarding the supreme court ruling today. He begged that all protests be “peaceful” and without any “violence.” Funny how violence gets a pass when it comes to the unjust wars he supports.
.
Yeah, I was talking with a friend about nazi Germany and he made a good point. All politicians should have to undergo a psychological evaluation each time they are confirmed into office. Politicians can do more damage and devistation than any single gun can.
I’m sure the have buyers waiting.
