Biden Moves to Subsidize Ozempic With Medicare, Generating $25BN Liability Overnight

By ARMAGEDDON PROSE – Zerohedge

This particular fascist merger between state and corporate interests has been in the works for a long while.

Mussolini blushes from the grave.

Via Investopedia (emphasis added):

“Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) shares rose Tuesday after the Biden administration proposed expanding coverage of the companies’ popular weight-loss drugs in government-backed healthcare plans including Medicare and Medicaid. Current rules limit weight-loss drugs from being covered by the programs, and the proposed changes would classify drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro as medications to treat obesity, with the reasoning that it can cause ailments like diabetes and heart disease, which are covered under the rules.”

Surely, we’ll see the antifa hordes, the committed “anti-fascists,” take the streets to protest — especially once they realize the public treasury is getting raided for private interests to the tune $25 billion.

Surely?

Continuing:

“Changing the classification would make the popular drugs available to millions of new patients across the U.S. starting in 2026, and raise costs for government healthcare programs. Over a 10-year period, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) estimates that the change would cost $24.8 billion for Medicare and $14.8 billion for Medicaid. The CMS said it is proposing the change because of the growing consensus that obesity is a chronic health condition, and the health risks presented by the other issues obesity can cause. The proposal will be opened to public commentary for medical professionals to give their opinions to lawmakers on the proposal.”

However, we’ve got a new sheriff coming to town here on January 20, 2025.

And he’s bringing a posse.

So enjoy your ill-gotten little bull run while you can, Eli Lily.

And to any Medicaid whales, always looking for the easy way out, who might be reading: enjoy your thyroid cancer and your “Ozempic face” — such is the toll you pay for your blind trust in government mommy.

If nixing this abomination isn’t job #1 for RFK Jr. — or if Trump won’t let him do it — we’ll know for sure that this whole MAHA thing won’t have been worth a damn.

Now we have a nice litmus test come 2025.