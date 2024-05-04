Biden Regime Grants Netanyahu ‘Diplomatic Immunity’ Against ICC Arrest Warrants for Crimes Against Humanity

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

President Biden has assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he will be protected from war crimes charges in Gaza, despite the threat of arrest warrants being issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement, Biden spokesman Vedant Patel condemned the Hague-based tribunal for daring to even suggest that Netanyahu should be held to account for his numerous crimes against humanity, arguing that Netanyahu is above the law and America will prevent any arrest from occuring.

“We think that they do important work as it relates to Ukraine, Darfur, Sudan, but again, in this particular instance, I’m sorry, they just do not have jurisdiction,” Patel told reporters.

Naturalnews.com reports: The Times of Israel reported that leaders in West Jerusalem are deeply concerned that the ICC is going after not just Netanyahu but also Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. Since Israel is neither a signatory to nor does it recognize the ICC, leaders of the Jewish state claim their territory is off limits when it comes to international law.

Netanyahu lashes out against ICC

In a video he released earlier this week, Netanyahu personally condemned the ICC’s efforts to deliver justice to him and his cabinet, calling the move “an outrage of historic proportions.”

“Branding Israel’s leaders and soldiers as war criminals will pour jet fuel on the fires of antisemitism,” Netanyahu said, emphasizing that Israel does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.

Netanyahu would further state in his video address that he believes the ICC is attempting to “paralyze Israel’s very ability to defend itself.

The United States, by the way, is not a party to the ICC either, which is very convenient as the U.S. functions as the war arm of Zionist Israel.

Netanyahu says he will not back down in finishing the mission he started. The Israeli army, he revealed, will not stop bombing and attacking Gaza until Hamas is fully neutralized to the point “that Gaza never poses a threat to Israel again.”

Back in January, the United Nations (UN) International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced that, based on the evidence it has reviewed, it is entirely “plausible” that the IFD’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide. The ICJ is in the process of reviewing a case brought forth by South Africa accusing Israel of war crimes.

In response to that legal proceeding, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the allegations “atrocious and preposterous,” denying any wrongdoing of the IDF in Gaza.

As of this writing, there are more than 34,000 confirmed deaths in Gaza caused by the IDF, many of these women and children.

“The ICC needs to issue warrants on the Biden administration as well because without America’s ‘aid,’ this genocide would not have taken place,” wrote a commenter at RT about the matter.

“It is interesting to note that war criminals say that the ICC does not apply to them but that it does to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.”

Another wrote that Zionism at its core stems from Jewish deviance, i.e., those from the Old Testament who were condemned for worshiping the golden calf.

“How many Jews have been deceived and led into error by this Satanic movement?” this person further asked.

Someone else added to the conversation that all the lies and propaganda in the world will never change the fact that what Israel is doing in Gaza amounts to genocide, plain and simple.