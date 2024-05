Israel invading forces are moving in heavy demolition equipment in Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank…

Netanyahu has ordered the demolition of over 3,500 Palestinian homes that will be used for settlements…

We are witnessing a genocide of a nation in real time…

— Pelham (@Resist_05) May 4, 2024