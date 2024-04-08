Biden Says Israel Is Doing What He Asked, Signaling No Change in US Support

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

President Biden said on Friday that Israel was doing what he asked, signaling he has no plans to alter his policy of full-throated support for the Israeli slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza despite the killing of an American citizen and six other workers for the World Central Kitchen.

A day earlier, Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce and implement “a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers” and said US policy would be “determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps.”

After the call, the Israeli government announced it would open the Erez border crossing into northern Gaza to facilitate the flow of aid but said the step would only be “temporary.” The Israeli cabinet also approved sending humanitarian supplies to Gaza through the port of Ashdod.

It’s unclear if the Israeli steps will bring any real relief, as Gaza’s entire population is facing crisis levels of food shortages, and the US State Department has acknowledged famine may already be occurring in some areas of the Strip due to the Israeli siege. But the half-measures appear to have placated Biden.

When asked on Friday before boarding Marine One if he threatened to cut off military aid to Israel, Biden said, “I asked them to do what they’re doing.” He was also asked if he was “abandoning” Israel and replied, “Are you serious?”

Biden has approved over 100 weapons shipments to Israel throughout its genocidal campaign in Gaza despite the massive civilian casualties. The latest known package was approved on April 1, the same day Israel bombed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, killed the seven WCK workers, and left Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital in ruins. The package included 1,000 MK82 500-pound bombs, more than 1,000 small-diameter bombs, and fuses for MK80 bombs.