Biden set to allocate $1 billion in food aid to Middle East

TASS

CAIRO, July 16. /TASS/. President of the United States Joe Biden is set to announce a new package of $1 billion in food aid to the Middle East, AFP news agency reported on Saturday citing its source in the White House administration.

“The president will announce today that the United States has committed $1 billion in new near-to long-term food security assistance for the Middle East and North Africa regions,” the agency quoted the source as saying.

According to Bloomberg news agency, the US president is expected to make the announcement on the $1 billion food aid later in the day in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Biden is concluding a regional tour.

US President Biden set off on July 12 on his first Middle East tour for the first time since he took the presidential reins of the White House in January 2021. Between July 13 and 16, he was scheduled to visit Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

https://tass.com/world/1480883