Biden’s Gender Fluid “Pup Handler” DOE Employee Sam Brinton Charged with Felony Theft

Joe Biden’s gender fluid “pup handler” DOE employee Sam Brinton was charged with felony theft for stealing a woman’s luggage last month at MSP airport in Minnesota.

According to Alpha News, Sam Brinton took a woman’s bag from the baggage claim area on September 16.

Brinton reportedly removed the ID tag from the blue bag, quickly left the area and jumped in an Uber.

According to the complaint, Brinton returned to MSP airport with the stolen blue bag on September 18 where he caught a flight to DC.

The female victim said the contents of her stolen bag are valued at around $2,325.

Brinton is due in court December 19 in Hennepin County.

Alpha News reported:

Law enforcement at the Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) International Airport were alerted to a missing suitcase in the baggage claim area on Sept. 16. The adult female victim said she flew into MSP on a Delta flight from New Orleans and went to retrieve her checked bag at carousel seven. Airport records confirmed the navy blue Vera Bradley roller bag arrived at 4:40 p.m. but was missing from the carousel. So law enforcement reviewed video surveillance footage from the baggage claim area and observed Brinton removing a navy blue roller bag from carousel seven, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint says Brinton removed a luggage tag from the bag, placed it into a handbag he was carrying, and “then left the area at a quick pace.” Brinton arrived at MSP Airport around 4:27 p.m. on an American Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., but did not check a bag, meaning he had no reason to visit baggage claim, according to the complaint. Police showed the surveillance video to the victim and she confirmed it was her bag. Brinton left the airport in an Uber for a stay at the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront hotel, where he checked in with the blue bag, the complaint says. He returned to MSP on Sept. 18 with the bag in hand for a departing flight back to Washington, D.C., authorities allege.

Sam Brinton, one of the first “openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership,” was charged with felony theft last month after allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage at MSP Airport. https://t.co/7MHHmCouE6 — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) November 28, 2022

Sam Brinton, a genderqueer drag queen into BDSM, has been appointed to oversee the US’s nuclear power plants.

“Sam Brinton will be the deputy assistant secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Energy Department’s Office of Nuclear Energy.” – Politico reported earlier this year.

Brinton is a “non-binary” drag queen into “kink” with “they/them” pronouns.

A 2017 article in the newspaper at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute said Brinton has a history of sexual fetishes and kinks with dog-role-playing.

“Throughout the entire talk, Brinton was open about his experiences, the kinks he partakes in, and the nature of his relationships,” the article reads. “He left us with countless anecdotes, like how he enjoys tying up his significant other like a table, and eating his dinner on him while he watches Star Trek.”

Our enemies are laughing at us.

