Big university hospitals “were telling us, ‘We’ve never amputated so many legs. We’ve never put to sleep so many [people]…because they have atrial fibrillation all of the sudden. And we’re talking about young kids, I mean…teenagers, 20 years old…”

By Sense Receptor

Radiologist Dr. Phillip Triantos describes for Dr. Ryan Cole discussion how he and his colleagues in Birmingham, Alabama were seeing blood clots in young people following their being jabbed with the COVID injections. Triantos tells Cole and Marik that big university hospitals in his area were saying that they had “never amputated so many legs” and had “never put to sleep so many [people]…” because of atrial fibrillation before. (Atrial fibrillation is an abnormal heart rhythm characterized by rapid and irregular beating of the atrial chambers of the heart.)

“If you try to explain to them, ‘Were they vaccinated?’, they’ll just blow that off—and that happened, I can’t tell you how many times that happened,” Triantos says, referring to his discussions with other physicians when they’d come across this new blood-clotting phenomenon happening amongst patients.

The radiologist notes that he and his colleagues “worked covertly with physicians that were in the major hospitals, including the big universities down the street, and they were seeing stuff, and we would talk about it. And they were telling us, ‘We’ve never amputated so many legs. We’ve never put to sleep so many [people]…because they have atrial fibrillation all of the sudden.” Triantos adds, “we’re talking about young kids, I mean…teenagers, 20 years old, but they, again, they weren’t screaming about it. And we were screaming about it.”

The radiologist, who has more than 30 years of experience in his field, notes that “I’m still seeing it [these clotting issues]. It hasn’t really let up that much.”

