Bill Gates Pushes National ID System

By Mac Slavo – SHFT Plan

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is pushing a national identification system that will enhance the slave state for the ruling class. The Seattle-based Gates Foundation, guided by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, has actively endorsed the Modular Open-Source Identification Platform’s (MOSIP) undertakings with a $10 million pledge.

These billionaire rulers are putting a lot of money and energy into making sure they can track, trace, and surveil every single slave on this planet. Gates is also neck deep in making sure that all of the slave class gets the “vaccines” that the rulers are desperate to make sure people get as many as they can convince them to get.

The Foundation’s aim seems to focus on propelling a universal digital identification framework, especially targeting low to middle-income economies. But as history has shown, with such advancements often come potential pitfalls, particularly regarding personal privacy. –Reclaim The Net

Adapting MOSIP to each nation’s unique requirements means collecting and customizing vast amounts of personal data from the slave class. The system, despite its boasts of an 80+ vendor ecosystem, raises many red flags.

While the Gates Foundation views digital ID systems as integral to fostering digital public infrastructure (DPI) that can, in theory, stimulate economic growth, the risks to personal privacy cannot be ignored. This entire system is going to be tied to a social credit score and a central bank digital currency that the rulers will have full control over.

“Reforming” or changing via vote or otherwise, the slave state, is only going to keep the slave state going. Abolition of slavery, even mental slavery, is the only way to ensure humanity can be free.