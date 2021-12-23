Billionaires are Stealing Millions of Acres of Land Using ‘Climate Change’ as Their Justification

The release of the most recent report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was met with widespread international alarm. The BBC wrote that this was “code red for humanity” and the New York Times warned, “A Hotter Future Is Certain.” A Guardian headline stated that major changes to the climate were “inevitable” and “irreversible,” while both the BBC and the Guardian seemingly celebrated a survey that showed 4 in 10 young people now have almost uncontrollable anxiety about the climate.

According to the survey, nearly half of 16-25-year-olds around the world are hesitant to have children as a result of what they believe is a climate crisis and feel that governments are doing too little to prevent it.

In come the bankers with the help of the UN and world governments to finally save the day. The first step is: Find a way to purchase, own, and monetize the land we need to conserve.

In October, journalist Whitney Webb reported on one of the plans launched by a new group called the ‘Intrinsic Exchange Group‘ (IEG) that promises to save us from this catastrophe once and for all. According to the IEG, with the help of multinational corporations, billionaires, and other investors, the UN and IEG will rescue the planet from certain extermination.

After all, the UN conceded once that ‘the businesses of the world is now the business of the UN.

From the report:

In September, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) announced it had developed a new asset class and listing vehicle aimed at “preserving and restoring the natural assets that ultimately underlie the ability for there to be life on Earth.” The vehicle, known as a natural asset company, or NAC, will enable the formation of specialized firms “that own the rights to the ecosystem services produced on a certain piece of land, such as carbon sequestration or clean water.” The natural assets that these NACs commodify will subsequently be maintained, managed, and grown by them.

In the US, Summit Carbon Solutions recently began work on obtaining land in North Iowa for its proposed Midwest Carbon Express pipeline.

Summit Carbon Solutions, an offshoot of Summit Agriculture Group, is behind the $4.5 billion Midwest Carbon Express project. It would be the largest carbon capture project in the world with the goal of sending 12 million tons of CO2 annually to western North Dakota, where it can be stored underground.

Landowners expressed concerns regarding Summit Carbon’s use of eminent domain, which allows the company to build the pipeline on land without consent from the landowner.

Eminent domain is when a government body can acquire private property for public use, with compensation for affected landowners.

While shady deals like these have been happening in the US for decades, these new corporations — soon to be traded on the stock market casino — aren’t going to be largely focused on land looted in the US.

