🇮🇱 BREAKING 🚨🚨Another Jewish Pro-Rape demonstration outside the Beit Lid military court.
Protesters are chanting “This is Sodom! This is Sodom!”
They want the right to rape Palestinian civilians. pic.twitter.com/WyvUHOAAuc
— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) August 11, 2024
A most disturbing and demonstratively insane love-letter to Bibi:
https://x.com/CensoredMen/status/1822310183072153858