BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 injured in Atlanta-area shooting near Honduran consulate

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

A suspect was arrested Monday after a shooting near the Consulate General of Honduras in Doraville resulted in the death of one person and another injured.

According to 11 Alive, Doraville Police responded to 6755 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at around 2:30 pm to calls of shots fired. One person was declared dead at the scene and another person was transported to the hospital.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to the Doraville police station. Doraville is a suburb of Atlanta.