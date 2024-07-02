BREAKING: 17-year-old Chinese badminton player Zhang Zhijie has died of cardiac arrest after collapsing on the court during a tournament in Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/X5fg6GJVGH
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) July 1, 2024
