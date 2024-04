🚨BREAKING | 5 FOREIGN AID WORKERS FROM WCK KILLED BY ISRAELI STRIKES

5 foreign aid workers belonging to the World Central Kitchen were killed after the IOF carried out an airstrike on their car, south of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The WCK has sent over 200 tons… pic.twitter.com/rpqniE9Dse

— Suppressed Voice (@SuppressedNws) April 1, 2024