BREAKING: 75-year-old Utah man killed by FBI during raid over Facebook threats against Biden

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

An elderly man in Provo, Utah has been killed during an FBI raid at his house early on Wednesday morning. Craig Robertson, 75, was shot and killed at around 6:15 am on Wednesday during an FBI raid on his house. Robertson had been making threatening posts on his Facebook page towards President Joe Biden.

According to NBC News, Robertson had made threats prior to Biden’s trip to Utah that he needed to prepare with a rile and camouflage and Biden was briefed of the events.

The FBI made a statement about the incident, saying, “The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously.”

“In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division,” it continued.

Robertson had apparently been making similarly threatening statements to the sniper and camoflage for some time on his Facebook page. One statments showed him saying, “Blue states will never take over the country. The armed red states will revolt and execute every Democrat politician!”



Source: Craig Robertson’s Facebook page

He consistently made outlandish and threatening posts referencing the assassination of various public and government officials.

In one post from July, Roberts said, “Hey FBI, you still monitoring my social media? Checking so I can be sure to have a loaded gun handy.”



Source: Craig Robertson Facebook

However, the posts did not start recently. They have been going on in similar fashion for a while.

In May he made a post that said the fastest way Biden will win in 2024 is to “assassinate Hunter” Biden.

This post and other came long before the “sniper” comments which appear to come from this post within the last day.

According to the criminal report record, he was being monitored back in September of 2022 when he a made other posts saying “the time is right” for the assassination of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.



Source: Criminal report on Craig Robertson

Robertson was facing three counts of interstate threats, threats against the president, as well as retaliating against federal officers by threat. He lived in Provo, Utah with his disabled son whom he took care of.

Biden is scheduled to come to Utah on Wednesday.